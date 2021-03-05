Advertisement

McCullum named MEAC coach of the year, Randolph and Speer named to all-conference teams

Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Robert McCullum speaks with his team during a time-out against...
Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Robert McCullum speaks with his team during a time-out against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Friday, December 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)(Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com | Alyssa Pointer)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M head men’s basketball coach Robert McCullum has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic conference’s Coach of the Year, the conference announced on Friday.

MJ Randolph and Jalen Speer were also honored with all-conference recognitions.

McCullum, who has served as the Rattlers’ head coach since the 2017 season, helped lead the Fangs to a 7-5 record this past season and earning the #2 seed in the upcoming MEAC basketball tournament.

Star junior forward Randolph was named to the conference’s First Team and All-Defensive team. Randolph finished the regular season fifth in the conference in scoring average (15.3) and fourth in rebounding (6.6), assists (4.2) and steals (1.9).

His end-of-season honors are accompanied by being named the MEAC Player of the Week on January 12 after a 21-point, 13-rebound effort in a 72-70 win over South Carolina State.

Speer, a freshman guard, finished his inaugural campaign ranking 12h in the conference in points per game (11.2). He was named the conference’s Rookie of the Week on February 23.

For more on the Rattlers’ honors, click here.

