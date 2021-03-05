Advertisement

Panacea residents concerned about upcoming development in area’s impact on local widlife

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAKULLA, Fla. (WCTV) - Concern has been building for residents in Wakulla County recently as they say plans to build a new development may harm wildlife.

Some are even petitioning to put a stop to it.

Residents are upset because they feel that building new developments in this area will be the beginning of the end for some of the wildlife here

Panacea residents are doing what they can to preserve this area around their homes and hope their children can experience the nature they’ve come to enjoy.

The county and city have plans in place, however, to crop out some of this land to build a new condominium and create more homes for residents in this area

Panacea resident tim caldwell lives on bottom road where construction is set to take place and he tells me he feels the development will destroy the ecosystem

“But, there is plenty of wildlife here that support it because this ecosystem is sensitive and it’s preserved but what’s coming in will destroy it,” explained Caldwell.

The planning commission was set to have a meeting on Monday, March 8 to discuss these plans for construction, but it was recently cancelled.

WCTV reached out to the planning commission and the property owners for comment about the concerns, but have yet to hear back

