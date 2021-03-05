Preliminary findings of Florida reemployment system analysis released

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel released preliminary findings and recommendations regarding the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s CONNECT reemployment assistance system.

This come after months after Governor Ron DeSantis directed Miguel to review the CONNECT system, which was implemented in October 2013 to analyze project benchmarks, reported costs, contractual obligations, and other information amid the spike in unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid these claims coming in, the system crashed.

According to the report, Deloitte Consulting, which created the system under former Governor Rick Scott, earned the largest share of the $77 million the state spent to set up CONNECT.

The report shows that the problems began under Deloitte’s oversight. “By not meeting contractual capacities, the CONNECT system was poorly positioned to handle the unprecedented claims volume beginning in March/April 2020,” the report stated.

It is also said that Deloitte’s staff were overextended.

According to the investigators, it was found that the number of “fatal and severe system defects” known to Deloitte’s team was greater than these contract and amendments allowed.

Deloitte, released a statement following the analysis’ publication:

We are very sympathetic to the challenges some Florida residents have faced trying to access Reemployment Assistance, particularly at the outset of the pandemic. We finished work on the CONNECT project nearly six years ago after the State accepted the system and we met all of our obligations. We have not worked on CONNECT since May 2015, at which time the system was performing well above the agreed-upon standard for system availability and far exceeding the performance of the system it replaced. The drastic spike in COVID-related jobless claims overwhelmed many states’ unemployment systems, taxing even those that had the latest technological updates. Since the pandemic began, Deloitte has been proud to support several state clients that have paid more than $160 billion in benefits to unemployed workers and their families.

You can read the full preliminary analysis below.

