Seminoles fall in first tournament game at the buzzer, 68-67

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s basketball team fell to the Syracuse Orange, 68-67, Friday in the quarterfinals of the ACC women’s basketball tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.

FSU led by as many as 15 points in the game (37-22, 2:12 left in the second quarter) and by as many as seven points with 6:20 to play in the fourth quarter, but Syracuse’s Kamilla Cardoso put back a layup at the buzzer to pull the upset and secure the one-point victory.

The ending score was the only lead the Orange held all game.

Cardoso led all Syracuse players in scoring, finishing with 16 points, to go along with a game-high 13 rebounds, 10 of which came on the offensive glass.

Three other Orange players also logged double figures on the scoresheet: Kiara Lewis (12 points), Digna Strautmane and Maeva Tabdi-Djaldi (11 points each).

Florida State’s Bianca Jackson led all scorers with 25 points, going 10-for-17 from the floor, and dishing out seven assists.

No other Seminole scored more than eight points (Kourtney Weber, Savannah Wilkinson) despite FSU shooting a respectable 44.1% from the floor.

Syracuse, the tournament’s five seed, advance to face the top-seeded Louisville Cardinals in the tournament semifinals. FSU now awaits their fate for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, to be played entirely in San Antonio, Texas.

