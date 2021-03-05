South GA Film Festival kicks off at VSU

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Fifth Annual South Georgia Film Festival starts Friday at Valdosta State University, as they celebrate the art and industry of films.

Receiving films from all around the world, including Iran, Turkey and even some from our region.

Organizers say its new interesting movies that you won’t get on TV or streaming providers.

There will be three days of screenings and panels. Different this year, screenings will be outdoors with socially distanced seating.

Attendees also have the ability to participate virtually.

From the comfort of your home, you can now watch 107 films online.

