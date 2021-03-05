Temple Israel, Immanuel Baptist Church to hold drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health - Leon says that as the faith-based COVID-19 vaccine site initiative continues in Leon County at places of worship, two new drive-thru vaccine events have been scheduled for next week.

Sunday, March 7, Temple Israel and Immanuel Baptist Church will be holding a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Temple located at 2215 Mahan Drive from 1 p.m. to 4pm and then from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

DOH - Leon will be administering the vaccines.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine at this time are as follows:

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Persons 65 years of age and older

Health care personnel with direct patient contact

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

You can register for an appointment online here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.