Temple Israel, Immanuel Baptist Church to hold drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday

By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health - Leon says that as the faith-based COVID-19 vaccine site initiative continues in Leon County at places of worship, two new drive-thru vaccine events have been scheduled for next week.

Sunday, March 7, Temple Israel and Immanuel Baptist Church will be holding a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Temple located at 2215 Mahan Drive from 1 p.m. to 4pm and then from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

DOH - Leon will be administering the vaccines.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine at this time are as follows:

  • Long-term care facility residents and staff
  • Persons 65 years of age and older
  • Health care personnel with direct patient contact
  • K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older
  • Firefighters 50 years of age and older
  • Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

You can register for an appointment online here.

