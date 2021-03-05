Advertisement

UFF, university faculty calling for vaccines for higher education teachers

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida teachers union is calling on the state to revisit their COVID-19 vaccine plan to include teachers and staff of colleges and universities.

It’s an issue they’ve been fighting for for months.

The United Faculty of Florida is asking Governor DeSantis to allow teachers of all ages and education levels to be included in the vaccine plans.

They say their members have gone above and beyond during the pandemic and they should be prioritized too.

Monday, Gov. DeSantis announced that teachers K-12, law enforcement and firefighters over 50-years-old are now able to get their turn in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

But, one group not included in that list: college and university faculty and staff.

Candi Churchill is the executive director of UFF.

“Leaving higher education faculty and personnel out of the vaccine prioritization was kind of an insult on top of many insults,” said Churchill. Faculty has risen to the occasion, moved their courses virtually overnight.”

She says the union is worried about their members’ health as college settings tend to spread COVID-19 at a higher rate.

“We need to help as many people as possible get vaccinated and in the college setting, we have students and a population that is spreading the virus faster than in K-12,” said Churchill.

Adela Ghadmimi is a graduate assistant instructor at florida state…and a member of united faculty of florida.

Although she teaches remotely, she says some of her colleaguess still come face to face with many college students on a daily basis.

“Especially in lab settings and having to teach in person still with upwards of 40 students at a time and then still interacting and interfacing with other students throughout the day as well,” explained Ghadmimi.

UFF says the CDC recommends that higher education personnel also be prioritized for the vaccine, and they hope Gov. DeSantis will make them a priority before it’s too late.

Ghadmimi added, “I obviously think if one person is nervous about, it we all should be nervous about it and we should be taking action to make sure that nobody has to feel at risk for just having to keep their job and do their job every day.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Majszak faces a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
UPDATE: One suspect arrested, another on the loose, following Myers Park manhunt
TPD says a homeowner on Old. St. Augustine Road shot and killed a home invasion suspect early...
Tallahassee police death investigation: Homeowner shot and killed home invader
Leon County Booking Report: March 4, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a porch pirate.
LCSO asking public for help identifying porch pirate
The Bainbridge community lined the streets Tuesday as a fleet of law enforcement vehicles...
Hundreds mourn fallen Decatur Co. deputy Justin Bedwell

Latest News

Thursday, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Martin County...
1 woman charged with scamming Florida Medicaid program out of thousands of dollars
Thursday, around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says arrested a trio of people...
JCSO arrests trio for attempting to steal 2 motorcycles
A Tampa-area woman is on a mission to walk hundreds of miles, fighting for mental health...
From Tampa to Tallahassee: woman walking hundreds of miles for mental health awareness
Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down...
2021 Legislative Session Day 4 Talkback: bill fighting pandemic-related scams
Concern has been building for residents in Wakulla County recently as they say plans to build a...
Panacea residents concerned about upcoming development in area’s impact on local widlife