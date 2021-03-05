Valdosta bike shop collects and repairs bikes to donate to those in need

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Bike Center partnered with Valdosta Police Department to collect bikes and donate them to those in the community in need of transportation and to kids, as well.

“We see a lot of people that bring their bikes in that use them for transportation every day, and we see the need when their bikes break down, they don’t really have the money to get it repaired. So we thought if we can take bikes that are still out there hanging out there in people’s garage and haven’t ridden in 10 to 15 years. No value to them, that they would want to donate,” Shawn Eikenberry, owner of Valdosta Bike Center.

Valdosta Bike Center is a family-owned business.

Valdosta Bike Center partners with VPD to donate bikes. (WALB)

The new owner, Eikenberry, tells us after noticing the transportation needs in the community, he put a message on social media on the plan to help local organizations and put bikes in the hands of those who really need them.

“We heard that Shawn and his son were doing this deal here with the bikes, I happen to have a few extra bikes, made contact and we made a really good partnership start here,” said Offer Randall Hancock with Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

VPD donated the first batch of bikes. They were fixed up and donated last week to the Salvation Army.

Eikenberry tells us, they already had a waiting list of people that needed it

