Valdosta Food Truck event season making a comeback in mid-March

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street have announced that their Valdosta Food Trucks event season has returned — “social distancing style.”

According to the City of Valdosta, from March through December, the food truck event will take place on the third Thursday of each month all around Downtown Valdosta along Valley Street and in the Lowndes County Judicial Complex Parking Lot.

All food trucks will be spaced out in these different locations to accommodate social distancing guidelines, but will all be within walking distance of each other.

Social distancing markers and safety reminders will be in place at each food truck line.

Event goers are encouraged to park and walk from food truck to food truck.

“Eventgoers can enjoy everything from BBQ to shaved ice, burgers, tacos, smoothies and so much more! Visit one location or visit all of them – plan your crawl ahead of time!” the City said.

The first Valdosta Food Trucks event is March 18.

“Bring your appetite and dine on excellent food, while enjoying this open air, outdoor event,” the City encourages.

