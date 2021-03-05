Advertisement

‘We didn’t even known if we were going to have a season’: Thomasville boys navigate COVID season to reach Final Four

By Ryan Kelly
Mar. 4, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday night, the Thomasville Bulldogs did what the Thomasville Bulldogs do best on the hardwood, dominating Rabun County in the Elite Eight to punch their ticket to the Final Four.

The Dawgs had plenty of bite to back up the bark against the Wildcats, concluding in a 64-53 victory that felt more lopsided than the scoreboard may have said.

Ahead of a Saturday showdown at home against AA power Pace Academy, Bulldogs head coach Ben Tillman says he’s proud of his guys for getting it done through all of the adversity of playing sports in the age of COVID and saying that coming out the other side of it makes this year’s Final Four feel a bit more special.

“It really does because we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season and once we got into the season we didn’t know if we were going to play the next game so it’s really special to be able to come out tonight and to get to this game at this moment and be able to go to the Final Four,” he said.

