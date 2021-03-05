Winn-Dixie expands vaccinations to more North Florida stores

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Winn-Dixie pharmacies are now offering the Moderna vaccine at more locations in Florida, including in Jefferson and Suwannee counties.

The grocery store chain says it will distribute an additional 5,900 doses across 116 store locations in Florida, in efforts to reach even more under-served communities.

“The expansion includes appointments for newly eligible groups, such as daycare workers, preschool teachers and educators in elementary, middle and high schools with no age limit,” the company says.

The grocer already offered the vaccine at several North Florida stores, in Gadsden, Jackson, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

If you’re interested in signing up, visit the links below to schedule an appointment online, as available:

The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance and appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Winn-Dixie.

Here’s a list of the store locations in North Florida now offering the vaccine.

Gadsden County Winn-Dixie Store No. 184: 1632 W. Jefferson St., Quincy, FL 32351

Jackson County Winn-Dixie Store No. 555: 4478 Market St., Marianna, FL 32446

Jefferson County (New county and location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 3: 1245 S. Jefferson St., Monticello, FL 32344

Madison County Winn-Dixie Store No. 28: 729 W. Base St. Madison, FL 32340

Suwannee County (New county and location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 198: 911 Pinewood Dr. SW, Live Oak, FL 32064

Taylor County Winn-Dixie Store No. 104: 2057 S. Byron Butler Pkwy., Ste. 1, Perry, FL 32348

Wakulla County Winn-Dixie Store No. 186: 2629 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL 32327

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.