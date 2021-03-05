Advertisement

Winn-Dixie expands vaccinations to more North Florida stores

(AP/Edward Kerns II/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Winn-Dixie pharmacies are now offering the Moderna vaccine at more locations in Florida, including in Jefferson and Suwannee counties.

The grocery store chain says it will distribute an additional 5,900 doses across 116 store locations in Florida, in efforts to reach even more under-served communities.

“The expansion includes appointments for newly eligible groups, such as daycare workers, preschool teachers and educators in elementary, middle and high schools with no age limit,” the company says.

The grocer already offered the vaccine at several North Florida stores, in Gadsden, Jackson, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

If you’re interested in signing up, visit the links below to schedule an appointment online, as available:

The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance and appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Winn-Dixie.

Here’s a list of the store locations in North Florida now offering the vaccine.

  • Gadsden County Winn-Dixie Store No. 184: 1632 W. Jefferson St., Quincy, FL 32351
  • Jackson County Winn-Dixie Store No. 555: 4478 Market St., Marianna, FL 32446
  • Jefferson County (New county and location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 3: 1245 S. Jefferson St., Monticello, FL 32344
  • Madison County Winn-Dixie Store No. 28: 729 W. Base St. Madison, FL 32340
  • Suwannee County (New county and location) Winn-Dixie Store No. 198: 911 Pinewood Dr. SW, Live Oak, FL 32064
  • Taylor County Winn-Dixie Store No. 104: 2057 S. Byron Butler Pkwy., Ste. 1, Perry, FL 32348
  • Wakulla County Winn-Dixie Store No. 186: 2629 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL 32327

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Majszak faces a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
UPDATE: One suspect arrested, another on the loose, following Myers Park manhunt
TPD says a homeowner on Old. St. Augustine Road shot and killed a home invasion suspect early...
Tallahassee police death investigation: Homeowner shot and killed home invader
Leon County Booking Report: March 4, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a porch pirate.
LCSO asking public for help identifying porch pirate
The Bainbridge community lined the streets Tuesday as a fleet of law enforcement vehicles...
Hundreds mourn fallen Decatur Co. deputy Justin Bedwell

Latest News

Clinical trials are underway for younger children to receive COVID vaccines.
When will COVID vaccines be available for children?
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dems trim jobless benefits, Senate debates virus relief, stimulus checks bill
Clinical trials are underway for younger children to receive COVID vaccines.
When kids may get COVID vaccines
Publix announced Wednesday it is administering COVID-19 vaccinations at 148 pharmacies across...
148 Georgia Publix pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations