Advertisement

Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made behind her bathroom mirror.

It started with a weird draft in the bathroom.

“I feel cold air blowing on me,” Samantha Hartsoe said in the video. “And the air’s coming from the mirror.”

She removed the mirror to find a hole. Upon further inspections, Hartsoe discovered that there was something more to it.

“It’s just electrical. Oh no no no! There’s a room back there,” she said.

Hartsoe documented her discovery in a four-part series on TikTok that reminded viewers of horror films like “The Candyman.” They warned her to stay away.

“Cover it up. Pretend you never saw it. Move out,” one viewer said.

Hartsoe didn’t take the advice. Instead, armed with a hammer, she made her was through the hole and into the mystery room.

“Weirdly, I wasn’t scared,” Hartsoe later said in an interview.

Though worried the wall might break, she squeezed her way through as one of her roommates stood watch.

“She’s actually in,” her roommate is heard saying in the video.

Once on the other side, Hartsoe found trash bags, boxes and yet another discovery. It wasn’t just a mystery room on the other side, but a whole apartment.

Hartsoe was able to leave the mystery apartment through the front door and make it back to her own.

“Made it out alive,” she said.

It was freaky enough to send others scurrying to check their bathroom mirrors.

“All right, we’re good,” one viewer said as they pulled on their bathroom mirror.

It turns out a woman in a Chicago apartment building was murdered in 1987 after burglars “came in through the bathroom mirror,” according to the Chicago Reader.

Apparently, some buildings have holes like that as easy access for maintenance people to get to plumbing fixtures.

Management at Hartsoe’s building declined to comment but she said she called maintenance to come over and take a look.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Majszak faces a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
UPDATE: One suspect arrested, another on the loose, following Myers Park manhunt
TPD says a homeowner on Old. St. Augustine Road shot and killed a home invasion suspect early...
Tallahassee police death investigation: Homeowner shot and killed home invader
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a porch pirate.
LCSO asking public for help identifying porch pirate
Leon County Booking Report: March 4, 2021
The Bainbridge community lined the streets Tuesday as a fleet of law enforcement vehicles...
Hundreds mourn fallen Decatur Co. deputy Justin Bedwell

Latest News

Citizens Police Review Board meeting for the first time Thursday night
A home in Los Angeles looks like a junkyard, packed with so much stuff. The city is trying to...
Home surrounded by rubbish under investigation in Los Angeles
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
NY officials removed fuller tally of nursing home deaths
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
Jump in hiring fuels optimism for US economic recovery
Prince Harry and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle.
Judge: Paper must run Page 1 statement on Meghan’s legal win