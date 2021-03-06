1 woman charged with scamming Florida Medicaid program out of thousands of dollars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a behavior health analyst for defrauding the Florida Medicaid program out of thousands of dollars.

According to the press release, 37-year-old Chenelle Weaver of Hobe Sound has been charged with one count of Medicaid fraud. If convicted, Weaver faces up to five years in prison.

Weaver was employed by Behavior Basics, Inc., and provided behavioral health services to Medicaid recipients in St. Lucie County.

The release says that Weaver failed to provide services and fraudulently charged the Florida Medicaid program thousands of dollars.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said in the press release,, “This fraudster schemed and manipulated her way into gaining thousands of taxpayer dollars, all while leaving a Medicaid patient without essential care. It is infuriating that a medical professional trusted to provide care for Floridians would exploit a patient to line their own pockets. My office will continue to aggressively pursue these fraudulent schemes and hold those involved accountable.”

According to the investigation, Weaver submitted falsified progress notes for services not rendered to a Medicaid recipient and received payments from the Florida Medicaid program based on those falsified claims.

The MFCU investigation revealed that upon learning Weaver did not regularly work or provide services to a Medicaid recipient, the owner of Behavior Basics obtained security video showing all persons leaving and entering the facility.

Video surveillance confirmed that from Feb. 15, 2018 through March 30, 2018, she falsified the dates and times provided on progress notes submitted to Behavior Basics totaling more than $6,800 in false claims paid by the Medicaid program.

The State Attorney of the 19th Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.

