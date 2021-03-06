13-year-old cancer patient returning home after dream visit to St. George Island

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Izzy Mattocks, the 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following since February, and her family are returning home after a dream visit to St. George Island.

Izzy has been battling stage four neuroblastoma for approximately 10 years.

She got the chance to live on St. George Island after a local homeowner offered up her residence to the family in February.

Then, the Franklin County community threw a ‘llama birthday party’ for her to celebrate her 13th birthday.

She then had the opportunity to swim with dolphins, another dream of hers.

Izzy then went on a hot air balloon ride with her family.

Thursday, the Mattocks family said they were returning home to Indiana.

In a Facebook post, the family wrote, “Are we ready for real life? Not even close. Are we ready for home? 100%”

Are we ready for real life? Not even close. Are we ready for home? 100% Blessings on you today and LIFE for Izzy.... Posted by Fighting For Izzy on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.