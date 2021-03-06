Capital Regional Medical Center named one of Ethisphere’s most ethical companies in the world

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital Regional Medical Center, an HCA Healthcare affiliate, announced that it has been recognized by Ethisphere, who standards ethical business practices, as one of their 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

In the press release, CEO of CRMC, Alan Keesee, said, “Ethical practices are the foundation of HCA Healthcare and Capital Regional Medical Center’s culture. This recognition further solidifies our commitment to creating healthier tomorrows for our patients and bettering the communities that we serve.”

HCA Healthcare analyzes data from its approximately 35 million patient encounters annually to develop best practices that improve patient care.

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, HCA Healthcare led through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at HCA Healthcare for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

