Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, March 6

By Charles Roop
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a cloudy and rainy start for most of the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday as a trough of low pressure aloft and a surface low move through the region. The rain is forecast to move through the area Saturday morning, and bring only a chance of showers in the afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s.

The sky is forecast to clear out Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the 40s. With high pressure at the surface sliding into the East, the weather will be clearer and colder. Highs Sunday will get close to 70 with a mostly sunny to sunny sky. Lows Monday and Tuesday mornings will be 5-10 degrees below normal (mid to upper 30s), but highs those days will near 70.

We could see more moisture aloft move in Wednesday and bring more clouds into the area but rain chances remaining near zero with the morning low in the 40s and highs in the 70s.

As ridging sets up aloft at the end of the week, the temperatures are expected to be above average with highs inching closer to 80 Thursday and Friday with lows in the 50s.

