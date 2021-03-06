Advertisement

Echols County adopted as Second Amendment Sanctuary

Thursday, at the Echols County Commissioner’s meeting, Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the county as a Second Amendment Sanctuary.(WDBJ)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ECHOLS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday, at the Echols County Commissioner’s meeting, Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the county as a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The resolution that was passed said that “The Citizens of Echols County regard the the right for people to keep and bear arms for the defense of life, liberty, and property as an inalienable right of the people.”

According to the resolution, county citizens derive economic and social benefits from “safe forms of firearms recreation, hunting, and shooting” within the county.

Because of this, Echols County Commissioners wanted to publicly share their support for the Second Amendment and declare it an official “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

A copy of the full resolution can be viewed below.

Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the county as a Second Amendment Sanctuary(Echols County)
Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the county as a Second Amendment Sanctuary(Echols County)

