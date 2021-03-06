Florida man turns himself in to FBI for alleged role in January riot at U.S. Capitol

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday evening, the Jacksonville Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that a Florida man turned himself in on charges related to his alleged role in the January riot at the U.S. Capitol.

28-year-old Andrew William Griswold of Niceville has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; obstruction of justice/Congress; and knowingly engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

“This office will continue to work closely with all federal, state and local partners to identify and prosecute any individuals from this district who participated in unlawful activity during the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th,” said Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Jason R. Coody, said in the press release.

Griswold’s initial appearance was held Friday, and the government will not be seeking pre-trial detention in this case, according to the United States Attorney’s Office - Northern District of Florida.

Griswold’s case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

FBI Jacksonville released the following statement on Griswold:

FBI Jacksonville released this statement on Griswold. (FBI Jacksonville)

