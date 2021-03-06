Advertisement

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile

16-year-old Kaylee Underwood was last seen n in the area of Quail Ridge in Havana at approximately 9:30pm on Friday, March 5.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile.

16-year-old Kaylee Underwood was last seen n in the area of Quail Ridge in Havana at approximately 9:30pm on Friday, March 5.

Underwood is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall, having long, dark red hair, freckles and she was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, dark jeans and gray/black Nike sneakers.

GCSO is asking that if you have information on her whereabouts, to contact the Office at (850) 627-9233.

