Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile.

16-year-old Kaylee Underwood was last seen n in the area of Quail Ridge in Havana at approximately 9:30pm on Friday, March 5.

Underwood is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall, having long, dark red hair, freckles and she was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, dark jeans and gray/black Nike sneakers.

GCSO is asking that if you have information on her whereabouts, to contact the Office at (850) 627-9233.

