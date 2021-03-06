Georgia Senators Warnock, Ossoff vote in favor of passing $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

GEORGIA (WCTV) - In a Saturday afternoon press release, Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock stated that they voted in favor of passing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the American Rescue Plan Act.

In the release, the senators said that, “The legislation will ensure COVID-19 vaccines are free and available for every American, provide stimulus checks and tax credits worth thousands of dollars for working- and middle-class families, and deliver more than $4 billion to safely re-open Georgia’s public schools.”

The bill is said to provide over $4 billion to public schools and $8 billion to state and local government in Georgia alone.

Sen. Ossoff released the following statement after casting his vote:

This bill will provide thousands of dollars in direct economic relief for Georgia families, ensure every Georgian can get the COVID-19 vaccine for free, and send $4 billion to safely re-open Georgia’s schools. This is the most significant economic relief package for working- and middle-class families in American history. We will crush COVID-19, recover economically, safely re-open our schools, and get our daily lives back — and we’ll do it thanks to Georgia voters.

