Advertisement

Georgia Senators Warnock, Ossoff vote in favor of passing $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

In a Saturday afternoon press release, Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock...
In a Saturday afternoon press release, Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock stated that they voted in favor of passing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the American Rescue Plan Act.(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA (WCTV) - In a Saturday afternoon press release, Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock stated that they voted in favor of passing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the American Rescue Plan Act.

In the release, the senators said that, “The legislation will ensure COVID-19 vaccines are free and available for every American, provide stimulus checks and tax credits worth thousands of dollars for working- and middle-class families, and deliver more than $4 billion to safely re-open Georgia’s public schools.”

The bill is said to provide over $4 billion to public schools and $8 billion to state and local government in Georgia alone.

Sen. Ossoff released the following statement after casting his vote:

This bill will provide thousands of dollars in direct economic relief for Georgia families, ensure every Georgian can get the COVID-19 vaccine for free, and send $4 billion to safely re-open Georgia’s schools. This is the most significant economic relief package for working- and middle-class families in American history. We will crush COVID-19, recover economically, safely re-open our schools, and get our daily lives back — and we’ll do it thanks to Georgia voters.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, a person driving a U-Haul truck lost control of the vehicle and committed...
Police searching for driver who committed 4 hit and runs in Southwood
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
Leon County Booking Report: March 5, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two following an investigation into the...
LCSO makes arrest following investigation into cocaine trafficking, maintenance of a drug house
A passenger, left, disembarks a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway train in an...
Satan tries to get a date on the Boston subway system

Latest News

Capital Regional Medical Center, an HCA Healthcare affiliate, announced that it has been...
Capital Regional Medical Center named one of Ethisphere’s most ethical companies in the world
During March, National Nutrition Month, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health...
National Nutrition Month: South Health District encourages healthier habits
A graphic design student at Florida A&M University, Elijah Rutland, will be featured front and...
FAMU student’s art to be featured at NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta
Hollywood is back in Southwest Georgia and it’s brought actors Bruce Willis, Devon Sawa, and...
Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson film murder mystery action film ‘Gasoline Alley’ in Tifton