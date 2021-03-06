Hundreds taking advantage of ‘unofficial’ COVID-19 appointment waiting list at local Walmart pharmacies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people in Tallahassee are taking advantage of an “unofficial” waiting list at Walmart Pharmacies.

These are people who don’t currently qualify under Florida’s vaccine rollout plan.but can be called in to save a leftover dose from going to waste.

WCTV called all five Capital City stores Friday and learned each had lists of hundreds of names, but only one store was currently taking any more names.

One pharmacy representative said they’re only calling one or two names a day on the list for leftovers, and to try again in a couple weeks.

WCTV reached out to Walmart corporate, who released the following response:

Eligibility and Waste Avoidance Protocols have been developed in collaboration with state health departments with the shared goal of never letting a dose go to waste. Each vial contains multiple doses, and those doses are administered in accordance with CDC and FDA guidelines. In the event additional doses from an opened vial are available and there are no scheduled appointment, we turn to individuals, including our associates, who fall within that priority to administer the remaining doses. If no one is available in that priority, where states allow, we move to the next priority.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.