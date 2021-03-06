Advertisement

JCSO arrests 2 following fugitive investigation, finds crystal meth, over $6,000 cash

Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says its arrested one man and one woman following...
Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says its arrested one man and one woman following a fugitive investigation.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says its arrested one man and one woman following a fugitive investigation.

31-year-old Ja’Drian La’Quin Gilbert of Marianna was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in a controlled substance-cocaine trafficking in a controlled substance-methamphetamine, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

27-year-old Aundra’Yonna Bell of Grand Ridge was arrested on charges of charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in a controlled substance-cocaine and trafficking in a controlled substance-methamphetamine,

Members of the JCSO Narcotics Division were assisted by the United States Marshal’s Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Gilbert, who had been a fugitive from justice since December of 2020.

Task Force members utilized covert surveillance techniques to locate Gilbert at residence in the Carpenter Cemetary Community of Grand Ridge, JCSO says.

Gilbert was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was obtained to further the narcotics investigation in which Gilbert’s arrest warrants were issued.

The search led to the discovery of over 7 pounds of high-grade marijuana, trafficking quantities of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, multiple firearms, ammunition, paraphernalia and approximately $6,096 US Currency.

The results of the search warrant also led to the arrest of Gilbert’s cohabitant, Aundra’Yonna Bell.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, a person driving a U-Haul truck lost control of the vehicle and committed...
Police searching for driver who committed 4 hit and runs in Southwood
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two following an investigation into the...
LCSO makes arrest following investigation into cocaine trafficking, maintenance of a drug house
Leon County Booking Report: March 5, 2021
A passenger, left, disembarks a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway train in an...
Satan tries to get a date on the Boston subway system

Latest News

For this community-to-classroom event, Lively Tech barbers moved their entire barbershop to the...
Lively Technical College barbers give Sabal Palm Elementary students free haircuts
Capital Regional Medical Center, an HCA Healthcare affiliate, announced that it has been...
Capital Regional Medical Center named one of Ethisphere’s most ethical companies in the world
In a Saturday afternoon press release, Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock...
Georgia Senators Warnock, Ossoff vote in favor of passing $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
During March, National Nutrition Month, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health...
National Nutrition Month: South Health District encourages healthier habits