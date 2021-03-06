JCSO arrests 2 following fugitive investigation, finds crystal meth, over $6,000 cash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says its arrested one man and one woman following a fugitive investigation.

31-year-old Ja’Drian La’Quin Gilbert of Marianna was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in a controlled substance-cocaine trafficking in a controlled substance-methamphetamine, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

27-year-old Aundra’Yonna Bell of Grand Ridge was arrested on charges of charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in a controlled substance-cocaine and trafficking in a controlled substance-methamphetamine,

Members of the JCSO Narcotics Division were assisted by the United States Marshal’s Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Gilbert, who had been a fugitive from justice since December of 2020.

Task Force members utilized covert surveillance techniques to locate Gilbert at residence in the Carpenter Cemetary Community of Grand Ridge, JCSO says.

Gilbert was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was obtained to further the narcotics investigation in which Gilbert’s arrest warrants were issued.

The search led to the discovery of over 7 pounds of high-grade marijuana, trafficking quantities of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, multiple firearms, ammunition, paraphernalia and approximately $6,096 US Currency.

The results of the search warrant also led to the arrest of Gilbert’s cohabitant, Aundra’Yonna Bell.

