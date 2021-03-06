JCSO arrests trio for attempting to steal 2 motorcycles

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says arrested a trio of people after responding to a call regarding the theft of two motorcycles in the Bascom area.

29-year-old Tommy Jake Jackson of Grand Ridge was arrested on two charges of grand theft auto and resisting an officer without violence.

42-year-old Michael Lance Herndon of Malone was arrested on two counts of grand theft auto, driving while license suspected-habitual traffic offender and possession of burglary tools.

24-year-old Ivy Anne Diaz of Malone was arrested on two counts of grant theft auto.

As the suspects fled from the scene, the motorcycle owner followed them.

JCSO deputies saw the suspects’ vehicle and the victim’s vehicle, and began to overtake them.

Both vehicles swerved off of the roadway.

According to JCSO, while in motion, the back seat passenger door of the suspects’ car opened and Jackson, jumped from the truck and fled into a wooded area.

The victim made contact with the driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as Herndon, and physically restrained him until the deputy could take custody.

Diaz, who was present during the theft, was also taken into custody without incident.

The Jackson Correctional Institution and Apalachee Correctional Institution K-9 Tracking Teams also responded to the incident.

JCI established a track which led to the apprehension of Mr. Jackson.

All three suspects were booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

