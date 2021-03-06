Advertisement

LCSO makes arrest following investigation into cocaine trafficking, maintenance of a drug house

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two following an investigation into the...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two following an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two following an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics.

61-year-old Walter Lamb was arrested on charges of trafficking of cocaine - more than 28 grams, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

55-year-old Tawana Jerger was arrested on a charge of sale of cocaine (warrant).

In February, the LCSO Special Projects Investigations Detection Enforcement Response Unit investigated a residence at the 600 block of West 6th Avenue.

During that investigation, narcotics were purchased from Lamb and Jerger.

On Feb. 24, a search warrant was executed on this residence, where deputies made contact with Lamb.

LCSO says the department found 35 grams of cocaine, which was put in 85 individually packaged plastic baggies, and other drug paraphernalia.

Lamb was arrested and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility at that time.

A warrant for Jerger was obtained, and she was arrested March 2 and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Majszak faces a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
UPDATE: One suspect arrested, another on the loose, following Myers Park manhunt
TPD says a homeowner on Old. St. Augustine Road shot and killed a home invasion suspect early...
Tallahassee police death investigation: Homeowner shot and killed home invader
Leon County Booking Report: March 4, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a porch pirate.
LCSO asking public for help identifying porch pirate
A passenger, left, disembarks a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway train in an...
Satan tries to get a date on the Boston subway system

Latest News

Just 36.8% of 65 and older African Americans have been vaccinated in Leon County, compared to 75% of the total 65+ population
In TMH’s weekly State of COVID-19 in Leon County, elected officials and healthcare leaders...
Just 36.8% of 65 and older African Americans have been vaccinated in Leon County
During March, National Nutrition Month, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health...
National Nutrition Month: South Health District encourages healthier habits
Friday evening, the Jacksonville Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced...
Florida man turns himself in to FBI for alleged role in January riot at U.S. Capitol