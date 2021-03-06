LCSO makes arrest following investigation into cocaine trafficking, maintenance of a drug house

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two following an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics.

61-year-old Walter Lamb was arrested on charges of trafficking of cocaine - more than 28 grams, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

55-year-old Tawana Jerger was arrested on a charge of sale of cocaine (warrant).

In February, the LCSO Special Projects Investigations Detection Enforcement Response Unit investigated a residence at the 600 block of West 6th Avenue.

During that investigation, narcotics were purchased from Lamb and Jerger.

On Feb. 24, a search warrant was executed on this residence, where deputies made contact with Lamb.

LCSO says the department found 35 grams of cocaine, which was put in 85 individually packaged plastic baggies, and other drug paraphernalia.

Lamb was arrested and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility at that time.

A warrant for Jerger was obtained, and she was arrested March 2 and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.

