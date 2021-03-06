Advertisement

Lively Technical College barbers give Sabal Palm Elementary students free haircuts


For this community-to-classroom event, Lively Tech barbers moved their entire barbershop to the Sabal Palm auditorium stage and unveiled the makeshift shop to the elementary students.(Leon County Schools)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Barbers from Lively Technical College donated their time Thursday to give free haircuts to students at Sabal Palm Elementary.

Leon County Schools posted a video documenting the event.

According to the Facebook post, Sabal Palm is a Community Partnership School that aims to to find “innovative ways to bring the community to the classroom for valuable services and experiences.”

For this community-to-classroom event, Lively Tech barbers moved their entire barbershop to the Sabal Palm auditorium stage and unveiled the makeshift shop to the elementary school students.

Barber instructor at Lively Tech, Jason Belcher, said, “For me, it feels good when you see a child get a haircut, it boosts their self esteem and their confidence.”

You watch the full video below.

