Advertisement

MCSO needs information to help catch a rapist

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Is Renewing Its Efforts To Find A Rapist-- And They Think There May Be A Witness Who Can Help.

Deputies Say The Victim Was Attacked During Daylight Hours Near The Southern End Of Baseline Road.

The Suspect Then Dumped The Woman Along Sharpes Ferry Road Around 11 A-m.

This Is Where Deputies Hope Someone Driving Past May Have Seen Something That Could Help The Case says Sgt. Paul Bloom " We Feel Like Somebody Somewhere Saw Something. We’ve Already Received Lots Of Tips And We Certainly Appreciate That.

We’re Looking For More Help. She Was Left Along The Side Of This Highway.” :40

MCSO Crisis Intervention Specialists Are Working With The Victim During Her Recovery.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, a person driving a U-Haul truck lost control of the vehicle and committed...
Police searching for driver who committed 4 hit and runs in Southwood
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
Leon County Booking Report: March 5, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two following an investigation into the...
LCSO makes arrest following investigation into cocaine trafficking, maintenance of a drug house
A passenger, left, disembarks a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway train in an...
Satan tries to get a date on the Boston subway system

Latest News

A graphic design student at Florida A&M University, Elijah Rutland, will be featured front and...
FAMU student’s art to be featured at NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta
Hollywood is back in Southwest Georgia and it’s brought actors Bruce Willis, Devon Sawa, and...
Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson film murder mystery action film ‘Gasoline Alley’ in Tifton
Friday, the Thomasville Police Department responded to the Vashti Center in reference to a...
TPD: Stolen vehicle out of Thomasville located abandoned in Atlanta on interstate
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian...
TPD investigating early morning crash on Gaines Street, victim in life-threatening condition
16-year-old Kaylee Underwood was last seen n in the area of Quail Ridge in Havana at...
Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office locates missing juvenile