National Nutrition Month: South Health District encourages healthier habits

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - During March, National Nutrition Month, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District joins the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to recognize National Nutrition Month and focus on the theme of “Personalize Your Plate.”

South Health District encourages everyone to make healthier lifestyle choices, starting with food.

Developing a healthful eating pattern is not a one-size-fits-all. They say the key to a sustainable healthy eating plan is tailoring your favorite foods to meet your nutrient needs.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers 20 tips for a healthier life:

Eat Breakfast - Start your day with a healthy breakfast that includes lean protein, whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

Make Half Your Plate Fruits and Vegetables - Fruits and veggies add color, flavor and texture plus vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber to your plate.

Watch Portion Sizes - Use half your plate for fruits and vegetables and the other half for grains and lean protein foods.

Be Active - Regular physical activity has many health benefits.

Get to Know Food Labels - Reading the Nutrition Facts panel can help you choose foods and drinks to meet your nutrient needs.

Fix Healthy Snacks - Healthy snacks can sustain your energy levels between meals, especially when they include a combination of foods.

Consult a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist- Whether you want to lose weight, lower your health-risks or manage a chronic disease, consult the experts.

Follow Food Safety Guidelines - Reduce your chances of getting sick with proper food safety.

Drink More Water - Quench your thirst with water instead of drinks with added sugars.

Get Cooking - Preparing foods at home can be healthy, rewarding and cost-effective.

Order Out without Ditching Goals - You can eat out and stick to your healthy eating plan.

Enact Family Meal Time - Plan to eat as a family at least a few times each week.

Banish Brown Bag Boredom - Whether it’s for work or school, prevent brown bag boredom with easy-to-make, healthy lunch ideas.

Reduce Added Sugars - Foods and drinks with added sugars can contribute empty calories and little or no nutrition.

Eat Seafood Twice a Week - Seafood contains a range of nutrients including healthy omega-3 fats.

Explore New Foods and Flavors - Add more nutrition and eating pleasure by expanding your range of food choices.

Experiment with Plant-Based Meals - Expand variety in your menus with budget-friendly meatless meals.

Make an Effort to Reduce Food Waste - Check out what foods you have on hand before stocking up at the grocery store.

Slow Down at Mealtime - Instead of eating on the run, try sitting down and focusing on the food you’re about to eat.

Supplement with Caution - Choose foods first for your nutrition needs.

