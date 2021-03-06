Police searching for driver who committed 4 hit and runs in Southwood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday afternoon, a person driving a U-Haul truck lost control of the vehicle and committed four different hit and runs on Tram Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The U-Haul was pulling a trailer down the Southwood neighborhood when the lost control after one of the wheels on his trailer blew out.

FHP says that the driver ran into a tree off northwest shoulder.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, just one lane of traffic was open, but all lanes are now clear.

No injuries were reported, and police are actively looking for the suspect.

As more information is released, WCTV will keep you updated.

