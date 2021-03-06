TPD investigating early morning crash on Gaines Street, victim in life-threatening condition
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian that happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday.
The crash happened on East Gaines Street near South Gadsden Street.
The pedestrian, an adult man, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
