TPD investigating early morning crash on Gaines Street, victim in life-threatening condition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian that happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The crash happened on East Gaines Street near South Gadsden Street.

The pedestrian, an adult man, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

