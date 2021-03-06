Advertisement

TPD: Stolen vehicle out of Thomasville located abandoned in Atlanta on interstate

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Friday, the Thomasville Police Department responded to the Vashti Center in reference to a stolen vehicle belonging to the Center.

Upon arrival, a TPD deputy was told that two juveniles that recently ran away were possible the people who stole the vehicle.

The vehicle was described as a 2009 Pontiac Coupe G5 with a Georgia tag reading BKH2417.

According to the caller, Center staff was not aware that this vehicle was missing due to no one driving the vehicle, so they didn`t know to report the vehicle stolen.

Stewart told TPD that she learned that the juvenile was pulled over earlier in the week in the Atlanta area in a Pontiac vehicle, and “didn`t put two and two together” until Friday.

The caller thinks that the juvenile got the key`s from the office, where they recently have been allowing the kids to walk through, according to TPD’s report.

The TPD deputy then ran the tag number of the vehicle and received a message stating that this vehicle was left abandoned on Interstate-75 North, and it was towed away on March 1.

The caller was advised of this information, and stated that the Center staff would be en route to the area to pick it up sometime in the week.

