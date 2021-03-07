Advertisement

1 woman in critical condition after crashing ATV in Wakulla County

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says that a 48-year-old woman from Wakulla County is in critical condition following an ATV crash late Saturday afternoon.

FHP is currently investigation the crash, which happened on Evalinda Street around 6 p.m.

According to FHP, the woman lost control of the ATV and was subsequently thrown from the vehicle.

She was transported by Wakulla County Fire/EMS to the Wakulla County High School, where she was transported to the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital by helicopter.

