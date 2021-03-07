Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, March 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday morning was much cooler, drier, and more sunny than 24 hours before in the Big Bend and South Georgia. The upper-level trough and surface low that brought the clouds and rain Saturday has moved off of Florida’s east coast. The viewing area was on the back side of the trough, bringing drier air aloft. High pressure was in control of the weather Sunday morning, bringing cooler and drier air at the surface with temperatures as low as the upper 30s around sunrise. Temperatures climbed into the 40s and 50s by 9 a.m. The sunshine will prevail Sunday with highs reaching into the upper 60s to near 70 in many inland locations.

The dry and cold air advection will continue through Tuesday with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s in many inland locations with a mostly sunny (Monday) to partly cloudy (Tuesday) sky during the day. The highs will be from near 70 to the lower 70s. Rain chances will be near zero.

As the surface high moves into the Atlantic Wednesday, there will be a slow return of the moisture and temperatures. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the 40s with highs in the 70s. Thursday and Friday mornings will be warmer with lows in the 50s and highs nearing 80 with a partly cloudy sky. A mix of sun and clouds sticks around for next Saturday with ridging sticking around aloft, which will help to keep temperatures in the 80s for the high.

