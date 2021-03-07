Gadsden County Commissioners recognize local female elected officials in honor of Women’s History Month

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - In honor of Women’s History Month, the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners has recognized a number of female elected officials who have contributed to the county.

In the statement, County Commissioners wrote, “As we reflect on the women who have had a lasting positive impact in our County this month, let us thank our public officials who serve our County in leadership positions and celebrate their achievements.”

Commissioners recognized the following women for their local and regional achievements:

Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners

Commissioner Brenda Holt , District 4. Commissioner Holt currently serves as the chairwoman of the board. She was also the first woman elected to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners.

Georgette Daniels currently serves as the assistant county administrator. Daniels is the first woman to serve as assistant county administrator.

Dee Jackson is a former county administrator. Jackson was the first woman to serve as county administrator.

Judicial

Gadsden County Judge Kathy Garner . Judge Garner was the first black person and woman to be elected as Gadsden County Judge.

2nd Judicial Circuit Judge Tiffany Baker. Judge Baker is the first woman from Gadsden County to be elected as a circuit judge.

Constitutional Officers

Shirley Knight currently serves as the Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections. Knight was the first black person and woman to be elected Supervisor of Elections.

Legislative

Sen. Loranne Ausley currently serves as the Florida Senator for District 3, of which Gadsden County is one of the 11 counties she represents at the Capitol.

Current Local Women Elected Officials

Chattahoochee City Council

Mayor Pro Tem Ann Richardson , City Council District 1.

City Council District 3 member Amy Glass.

City Council At-Large member Ann Williams.

Greensboro Town Council

Town Council member Libby Henderson

Town Council member Erin Schaefer

Gretna City Commission

Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Riley Goldwire

Havana Town Council

Town Council member Janice L. Har

Town Council member Warkeen Jordan

Town Council member Jennifer Stone

Midway City Council

Mayor Ella Dickey

City Council District 3 member Nandryka Albert

Quincy City Commission

Mayor Pro Tem Angela Sapp

City Commission District 4 member Freida Bass-Prieto

Gadsden County School Board

School Board member District 1 Cathy S. Johnson

School Board member District 5 Karema Dudley

“Today, countless Gadsden County women from every corner of the community, every industry, and every walk of life are showing their power and enriching our County by leading, standing up, speaking out, and demanding their voices be heard,” Commissioners added. “They are our history, and we are proud of them.”

