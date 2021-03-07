Good News Outreach, Tallahassee Youth Orchestra team up to provide free music lessons in 32304 area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every Sunday in the small community of Maryland Oaks Crossing, the sounds of young children learning classical music plays throughout.

The Tallahassee Youth Orchestra and the organization Good News Outreach teamed up to make this happen.

“Anything that exposes them to something different, they are usually excited about,” said Daryl Jaquette, the director of housing at Maryland Oaks Crossing.

The children and their families live in the 32304 area, and classical music lessons can be pricey.

Good News Outreach hopes with this new and free program, that it will give these children new opportunities, all while teaching them a new talent.

“It’s interesting because I like to see their eyes open up and the excitement when they are seeing something new and experiencing something new, so I’m like living vicariously through them,” Jaquette said.

Dr. Allison Royal leads the violin lessons and is a member of several orchestra throughout the region.

And Dr. Christina Lai leads the piano lessons. Dr. Lai is a member of the Trio Nobile, a piano-violin-cello ensemble which has competitions throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Amy McKenzie with Maryland Oaks Crossing says the reaction from the community has been positive.

“You see the same thing every day in the community and just to learn something classical, to be a part of the youth program and I love that the kids are involved and the parents really want to have their kids to learn something new,” McKenzie said.

As the children learn and play the strings, it’s a talent that is slowly developing, one note at a time.

Good News Outreach says they hope to expand the program to neighboring communities in the future.

