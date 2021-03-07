Hannah’s Saturday, March 6th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Clouds will clear out tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Sunshine will hang around for the entire day, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a great day to spend time outside with family.

The rest of the week looks sunny, thanks to a high-pressure system that will extend into the southeastern United States. Temperatures will also slowly climb into the low 70s by the mid-week and the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week.

