Lebron James speaks on his new partnership with FAMU

Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics announced that is has partnered with Lebron James and Nike.(FAMU Athletics)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics announced that it has partnered with Lebron James and Nike.

Following this announcement, the basketball star posted a video on Twitter in which he explained his connection to the HBCU.

In the video, James said that when the opportunity came up to partner with FAMU, he “jumped right on it.” He said that he’s always wanted to support HBCU’s.

James continued to say that FAMU is a great school with a “great campus, great kids and a great history.”

You can watch the full video below:

A FAMU student’s artwork will be also featured on headphones and posters at the State Farm Arena as part of the Beats Black Creator program, and a prerecorded piece by the FAMU Marching 100 will be played during player introductions at the game.

