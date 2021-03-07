Lebron James speaks on his new partnership with FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics announced that it has partnered with Lebron James and Nike.

Following this announcement, the basketball star posted a video on Twitter in which he explained his connection to the HBCU.

In the video, James said that when the opportunity came up to partner with FAMU, he “jumped right on it.” He said that he’s always wanted to support HBCU’s.

James continued to say that FAMU is a great school with a “great campus, great kids and a great history.”

You can watch the full video below:

LeBron James on his connection to @FAMU_1887 and his desire to support HBCUs.#NBAAllStarMedia presented by AT&T



ALL OF ALL-STAR IN ONE NIGHT... TONIGHT on TNT pic.twitter.com/f3l9f04aeu — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2021

A FAMU student’s artwork will be also featured on headphones and posters at the State Farm Arena as part of the Beats Black Creator program, and a prerecorded piece by the FAMU Marching 100 will be played during player introductions at the game.

