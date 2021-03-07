Advertisement

Lowndes County Schools: 15 students, 10 employees isolated this week due to COVID-19

In their weekly COVID-19 update, Lowndes County Schools reported that 15 students and 10...
In their weekly COVID-19 update, Lowndes County Schools reported that 15 students and 10 employees in the school district have been isolated due to positive COVID-19 tests this past week.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In their weekly COVID-19 update, Lowndes County Schools reported that 15 students and 10 employees in the school district have been isolated due to positive COVID-19 tests this past week.

196 students have been quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus, and 8 employees have also been quarantined.

LCS reports that positive COVID-19 cases of students and faculty is .210% positive compared to the greater Lowndes County community, which was .081 as stated by the Georgia Department of Health.

According to the report, Lowndes County has a population of 117, 878 with a 7-day trending case count of 95.

