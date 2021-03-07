One injured during shooting in area of Macomb Street and College Avenue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department and FSU Police responded to a shooting near the area of Macomb Street and College Avenue early Sunday morning. The suspect sped away from the area in a gray sedan with black rims.

The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting took place after multiple physical altercations at Potbellies. The victim, identified as a current FAMU student, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies say the incident appears to be isolated from the physical altercations. There is no ongoing threat.

TPD is still on the scene investigating the incident.

