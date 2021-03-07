Advertisement

One injured during shooting in area of Macomb Street and College Avenue

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Generic crime scene tape photo.(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department and FSU Police responded to a shooting near the area of Macomb Street and College Avenue early Sunday morning. The suspect sped away from the area in a gray sedan with black rims.

The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting took place after multiple physical altercations at Potbellies. The victim, identified as a current FAMU student, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies say the incident appears to be isolated from the physical altercations. There is no ongoing threat.

TPD is still on the scene investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, a person driving a U-Haul truck lost control of the vehicle and committed...
Police searching for driver who committed 4 hit and runs in Southwood
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two following an investigation into the...
LCSO makes arrest following investigation into cocaine trafficking, maintenance of a drug house
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian...
TPD investigating early morning crash on Gaines Street, victim in life-threatening condition
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Leon County Booking Report: March 6, 2021

Latest News

Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says its arrested one man and one woman following...
JCSO arrests 2 following fugitive investigation, finds crystal meth, over $6,000 cash
For this community-to-classroom event, Lively Tech barbers moved their entire barbershop to the...
Lively Technical College barbers give Sabal Palm Elementary students free haircuts
Capital Regional Medical Center, an HCA Healthcare affiliate, announced that it has been...
Capital Regional Medical Center named one of Ethisphere’s most ethical companies in the world
In a Saturday afternoon press release, Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock...
Georgia Senators Warnock, Ossoff vote in favor of passing $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill