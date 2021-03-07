Advertisement

Protestors gather at City Hall to fight for City Walk, homeless population

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday afternoon, dozens gathered in front of City Hall in support of the City Walk Church and homeless shelter remaining open at their location on Mahan Drive.

Protestors said that they want to keep the shelter open to continue to help the homeless.

Saturday’s protest took participants on an emotional roller coaster, bouncing from jovial to sad, but they were determined to let people know that the homeless are people too.

Signs, speeches, calls to action and even a drum-line were a part of the protests as more than 70 people gathered to protest with the City Walk Shelter.

Organizations like the Tallahassee Community Action Committee and Food Not Bombs were a part of the protest, and gave the shelter their plea of support.

City Walk pastor and Director, Renee Miller, says as long as she’s able, she will do what she can to support her members.

“And if they’re sleeping behind empty buildings and I can do something about it, if I have the ability, then I have a responsibility and that’s my responsibility and I do not take that responsibility lightly,” said Miller.

The group was asking for elected leaders to step up and support them, but the decision is not up to them, but to City staff.

Regardless, Miller says she will continue to follow her faith and fight for the homeless.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, a person driving a U-Haul truck lost control of the vehicle and committed...
Police searching for driver who committed 4 hit and runs in Southwood
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two following an investigation into the...
LCSO makes arrest following investigation into cocaine trafficking, maintenance of a drug house
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian...
TPD investigating early morning crash on Gaines Street, victim in life-threatening condition
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Leon County Booking Report: March 6, 2021

Latest News

Protestors gather at City Hall to fight for City Walk, homeless population
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying thief
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
1 woman in critical condition after crashing ATV in Wakulla County
Here is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from March 7,...
Leon County Booking Report: March 7, 2021