Protestors gather at City Hall to fight for City Walk, homeless population

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday afternoon, dozens gathered in front of City Hall in support of the City Walk Church and homeless shelter remaining open at their location on Mahan Drive.

Protestors said that they want to keep the shelter open to continue to help the homeless.

Saturday’s protest took participants on an emotional roller coaster, bouncing from jovial to sad, but they were determined to let people know that the homeless are people too.

Signs, speeches, calls to action and even a drum-line were a part of the protests as more than 70 people gathered to protest with the City Walk Shelter.

Organizations like the Tallahassee Community Action Committee and Food Not Bombs were a part of the protest, and gave the shelter their plea of support.

City Walk pastor and Director, Renee Miller, says as long as she’s able, she will do what she can to support her members.

“And if they’re sleeping behind empty buildings and I can do something about it, if I have the ability, then I have a responsibility and that’s my responsibility and I do not take that responsibility lightly,” said Miller.

The group was asking for elected leaders to step up and support them, but the decision is not up to them, but to City staff.

Regardless, Miller says she will continue to follow her faith and fight for the homeless.

About 75 people gathered at City Hall in Tallahassee protesting the potential shut down of the City Walk homeless shelter on Mahan drive. Multiple speakers and multiple organizations involved including @tallycac and @fnb_tally. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/fVMD4oF1nk — Brandon Spencer (@BSpencerWCTV) March 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.