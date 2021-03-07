Sen. Rick Scott on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill: ‘Massive and wasteful’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following the Senate’s passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) released a statement.

In this statement, the senator called the bill “massive and wasteful” and attributed the passage to “Senate Democrats,” saying that “less than 10% actually goes to help fight COVID.”

The senator said that he wants targeted relief for those affected by and suffering from the pandemic, and that Senate republics were working to achieve something that will “actually help Floridians and Americans across our nation who are still struggling due to COVID-19.”

Sen. Scott’s full statement can be read below:

Washington is completely dysfunctional. I’ve said all along that I want targeted relief for families and businesses suffering from the pandemic. That’s why Republicans just spent the entire night trying to work with Senate Democrats to get something done that will actually help Floridians and Americans across our nation who are still struggling due to COVID-19. But that’s not what the Democrats wanted. This was never about helping the American people. Instead, they’re using trillions of American taxpayer dollars, under the guise of COVID relief, to fund their liberal priorities and pay back their blue state Governor pals. They really should be ashamed of this political theater.

“Our nation is $28 trillion in debt. With the passage of this bill, Senate Democrats have increased the debt to $30 trillion, knowing that they and President Biden have no plan to address it or its devastating consequences for American families. At this rate and the direction Democrats are taking us, there is no way our nation will ever be able to pay off this unsustainable debt without significant change. It’s time to get serious about what this means for our nation moving forward. I will never stop fighting to ensure accountability to American taxpayers and get Washington’s insane spending under control.

