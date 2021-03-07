TCSO still searching for missing woman last seen in December

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 44-year-old Marlena Hurst who has been missing out of Meigs since December 2020.

WCTV brought you the story of Hurst’s disappearance back in December.

Hurst’s family say she is a complicated woman, but that this long absence is not typical of her.

The family said Hurst has struggled with substance abuse and would sometimes disappear for a day or two, but nothing like this has ever happened before.

There is a $500 cash reward for anyone who can help TCSO locate her.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Josh Smith at (229-225-3315).

