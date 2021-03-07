Advertisement

TCSO still searching for missing woman last seen in December

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 44-year-old Marlena Hurst who has...
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 44-year-old Marlena Hurst who has been missing out of Meigs since December 2020.(Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 44-year-old Marlena Hurst who has been missing out of Meigs since December 2020.

WCTV brought you the story of Hurst’s disappearance back in December.

Hurst’s family say she is a complicated woman, but that this long absence is not typical of her.

The family said Hurst has struggled with substance abuse and would sometimes disappear for a day or two, but nothing like this has ever happened before.

There is a $500 cash reward for anyone who can help TCSO locate her.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Josh Smith at (229-225-3315).

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 44-year-old Marlena Hurst, who has...
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 44-year-old Marlena Hurst, who has been missing out of Meigs since December 2020.(Thomas County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, a person driving a U-Haul truck lost control of the vehicle and committed...
Police searching for driver who committed 4 hit and runs in Southwood
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two following an investigation into the...
LCSO makes arrest following investigation into cocaine trafficking, maintenance of a drug house
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian...
TPD investigating early morning crash on Gaines Street, victim in life-threatening condition
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Leon County Booking Report: March 6, 2021

Latest News

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners has...
Gadsden County Commissioners recognize local female elected officials in honor of Women’s History Month
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying thief
Protestors gather at City Hall to fight for City Walk, homeless population
Saturday’s protest took participants on an emotional roller coaster, bouncing from jovial to...
Protestors gather at City Hall to fight for City Walk, homeless population