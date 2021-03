THOMAS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says committed a theft in the 6000 block of Woodhaven Road in Pavo.

TCSO is asking that anyone with any information about this theft or the suspect to call the Office at (229) 225-3300

TCSO shared this photo of the suspect. (Thomas County Sheriff’s Office)

