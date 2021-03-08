Advertisement

AAA: Florida gas prices rise to highest price since May 2019

(Ryan Osborne)
By WCTV Staff and WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/WCJB) - Florida’s gas prices jumped 11 cents in the last week to $2.72 per gallon.

This is the most expensive daily average the state has seen since May 2019.

Since mid-February, the Sunshine State’s average price for gasoline has jumped 26 cents; it has risen 53 cents per gallon in 2021.

Since mid-February, the Sunshine State’s average price for gasoline has jumped 26 cents; it has risen 53 cents per gallon in 2021.(AAA)

In addition to the winter weather that caused power outages in refineries in Texas and surrounding states, AAA cites several other reasons for an increase in price:

  • Tightening global crude oil supplies. OPEC and its allies plan to extend crude oil production cuts, to further tighten supplies and pressure fuel prices higher.
  • Lower gasoline supplies. Domestic gasoline supplies have declined due to power outages at US crude oil refineries caused by arctic weather.
  • Rising gasoline demand. Speculation within the fuel market is that Covid-19 vaccines and stimulus money will entice people to drive more.
  • Summer gasoline moving into the market. This gasoline blend has more components - required by the EPA - and is more expensive to produce.
  • Geopolitical tensions in Syria. Missile strikes to oil refineries and loading docks in Syria could cause additional concerns in the fuel market about less crude oil in the global market.

“Florida gas prices could rise again this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil prices surged last week after OPEC and its allies announced plans to extend production cuts beyond April. The move piles more upward pressure on pump prices that were already responding to power outages at petroleum plants in the US. It’s possible gas prices could rise another 10 cents as early as Monday.”

The national average sits at $2.774, a rise of five cents.

LOCAL GAS PRICES

  • Leon County: $2.719
  • Gadsden County: $2.747
  • Wakulla County: $2.739
  • Jefferson County: $2.879
  • Taylor County: $2.636
  • Madison County: $2.743
  • Hamilton County: $2.640
  • Suwannee County: $2.735
  • Lafayette County: $2.756
  • Calhoun County: $2.763
  • Liberty County: $2.759
  • Franklin County: $2.713

REGIONAL PRICES

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach - Boca Raton ($2.83), Fort Lauderdale ($2.75), Port St. Lucie ($2.74)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.67), Jacksonville ($2.68), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.69)
State and metro averages can be found here.

