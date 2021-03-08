Archbold Medical Center vaccinates hundreds of educators

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Educators in South Georgia lined up Monday morning to be vaccinated, following Governor Brian Kemp’s revision to eligibility.

Thomasville City Schools teamed up with Archbold to have 400 teachers and faculty members receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. According to the Vice President of Clinical Service, Chris Newman, planning the clinic was difficult since teachers have limited time throughout the day.

However, he said he believes it’s important that teachers have the extra protection to continue normalcy in the workforce.

“The opportunity for us to vaccinate the teachers in our community, so we can have our kids all back in school safely, it means a lot for our workforce. It means a lot for me personally my wife is an educator and then I have three kids. So, it really, on top of professionally and personally, it means a lot,” said Newman.

Teachers wanting to get their vaccine before school were able to set up an appointment with Archbold from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Another opportunity was scheduled for teachers wanting to come after school around 3:30 p.m.

“For people to be here at 6:30 this morning on the first day that it was available really made the difference,” said Newman.

Superintendent of Thomasville City Schools, Ben Wiggins, was among those to get vaccinated before school. He said after the difficult year that educators have had he felt it was important for him to step up and set an example.

“They’ve come into the classroom every day from the beginning of school with this worry, fear and anxiety that’s hovered around them,” he said.

Wiggins described the experience as similar to getting the flu shot. Adding that he’s hopeful those who are getting the vaccine feel safer and more confident walking into their classrooms now.

According to Newman, vaccinations at Archbold have also been offered to educators and school faculty living in Grady, Mitchell and Brooks counties.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.