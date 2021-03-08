Advertisement

Burger King UK tweets ‘Women belong in the kitchen’ to highlight scholarships

The company’s goal was to call attention to the low number of female chefs in the restaurant...
The company’s goal was to call attention to the low number of female chefs in the restaurant industry.(Source: Burger King, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (Gray News) – The Burger King UK Twitter account went bold for International Women’s Day.

The company’s social media team tweeted, “Women belong in the kitchen.”

The company’s stated goal was to call attention to the low number of female chefs in the restaurant industry.

Burger King later replied to its “women belong in the kitchen” message with the announcement of a new scholarship program.

But if you didn’t click on the original tweet and look at the rest of the thread, you may have missed it.

The provocative message is approaching a million total retweets and likes. It’s collected tens of thousands of comments, not all of them positive.

One post accused Burger King UK of “attracting and validating sexist right-wing conspiracy theorists.”

Another said, “Burger King (expletive) you.”

Fast food competitor KFC took Burger King to task, suggesting it take the tweet down.

But Burger King fought back, saying it was drawing attention to an important issue.

“It was our intention to undermine an outdated stereotype about women and reclaim the terminology, in order to highlight a big problem in the restaurant industry – that women occupy only 20 percent of chef positions in UK restaurants today, which we believe is offensive,” a company representative told Huffington Post UK.

“We have teamed up with culinary schools to create a scholarship programme for our female team members to help them achieve their career aspirations.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department and FSU Police responded to a shooting near the area of...
FAMU student shot in chest on West College Avenue early Sunday morning
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
1 woman in critical condition after crashing ATV in Wakulla County
Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics...
LeBron James speaks on his new partnership with FAMU
Here is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from March 7,...
Leon County Booking Report: March 7, 2021
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying thief

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis says American Rescue Plan punishes Florida for success
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Credit card borrowing falls to lowest in level in 4 years
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Record credit card debt erased
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the warmer weather that's on the way later...
Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, March 8
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death