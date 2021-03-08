Calhoun County deputies arrest two for child molestation

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WCTV) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced a pair of arrests related to sexual battery on a child.

CCSO says on Friday, deputies arrested Shane Tolliver Whitfield for active felony warrants as a result of a sexual battery investigation involving a minor.

Whitfield is facing charges of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious conduct and lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of a minor.

Officials say on Sunday, deputies took Bobby Ray Sanders into custody for active felony warrants, a result of an investigation into sexual battery of a minor.

Sanders has been booked into the Calhoun County Jail on two charges of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.

