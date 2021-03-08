Advertisement

Calhoun County deputies arrest two for child molestation

Shane Whitfield (left) and Bobby Sanders (right) were taken into custody by the Calhoun County...
Shane Whitfield (left) and Bobby Sanders (right) were taken into custody by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office as a result of investigations involving child molestation.(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WCTV) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced a pair of arrests related to sexual battery on a child.

CCSO says on Friday, deputies arrested Shane Tolliver Whitfield for active felony warrants as a result of a sexual battery investigation involving a minor.

Whitfield is facing charges of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious conduct and lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of a minor.

Officials say on Sunday, deputies took Bobby Ray Sanders into custody for active felony warrants, a result of an investigation into sexual battery of a minor.

Sanders has been booked into the Calhoun County Jail on two charges of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.

