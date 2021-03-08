Commissioner Fried, Rep. Alexander call for greater communication from DeSantis on vaccine rollout

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called Governor Ron DeSantis’ vaccination plan “chaotic and confusing,” during a press conference.

Commissioner Fried stood alongside Representative Ramon Alexander Monday afternoon and called for more communication about the vaccine rollout plan.

Fried says without it, more people are starting to lose trust in the state and are less likely to get the vaccine.

The two say there is a lot of confusion in some communities about who is eligible and what people need to bring with them in order to get a shot, like documentation or insurance information.

In the effort to reach more minorities, Rep. Alexander says they need to do more about working with Black churches across the state.

They’re asking for consistency among vaccination sites and more accessibility to those who really need it.

“Let them show you a doctor’s note, or let them show you different types of forms of medical history, or other types of medical bills, that way more and more people can actually have access to these vaccines and prove they are medically vulnerable,” Fried said.

Fried also spoke about disappointment over farm workers not being included in the rollout, calling it a threat to our food source.

WCTV has reached out to Gov. DeSantis’ officer for comment regarding Commissioner Fried’s remarks but have yet to hear back.

