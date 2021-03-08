Advertisement

Commissioner Fried, Rep. Alexander call for greater communication from DeSantis on vaccine rollout

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called Governor Ron DeSantis’ vaccination plan “chaotic and confusing,” during a press conference.

Commissioner Fried stood alongside Representative Ramon Alexander Monday afternoon and called for more communication about the vaccine rollout plan.

Fried says without it, more people are starting to lose trust in the state and are less likely to get the vaccine.

The two say there is a lot of confusion in some communities about who is eligible and what people need to bring with them in order to get a shot, like documentation or insurance information.

In the effort to reach more minorities, Rep. Alexander says they need to do more about working with Black churches across the state.

They’re asking for consistency among vaccination sites and more accessibility to those who really need it.

“Let them show you a doctor’s note, or let them show you different types of forms of medical history, or other types of medical bills, that way more and more people can actually have access to these vaccines and prove they are medically vulnerable,” Fried said.

Fried also spoke about disappointment over farm workers not being included in the rollout, calling it a threat to our food source.

WCTV has reached out to Gov. DeSantis’ officer for comment regarding Commissioner Fried’s remarks but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department and FSU Police responded to a shooting near the area of...
FAMU student shot in chest on West College Avenue early Sunday morning
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
1 woman in critical condition after crashing ATV in Wakulla County
Ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend events kicking off Sunday in Atlanta, Florida A&M Athletics...
LeBron James speaks on his new partnership with FAMU
Here is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from March 7,...
Leon County Booking Report: March 7, 2021
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying thief

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis says American Rescue Plan punishes Florida for success
Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
2021 Legislative Session Day 6: Florida unemployment issues, union bills, looking ahead
Florida parents are currently required to keep their children in booster or car seats until...
Legislation would raise car seat age to six-years-old
Florida Republicans are taking aim at public sector labor unions, with two bills passed through...
Florida Republicans take aim at teachers unions