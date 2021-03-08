Advertisement

Despite poor 2020, optimism surrounds Seminoles ahead of spring camp

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You don’t often hear about positive moment coming off a 3-6 season, but that’s exactly what some are saying about the Florida State football program heading into spring practice.

Thanks to some major gains on the recruiting trail and reports of big gains in the weight room, both internally and externally, there’s some good vibes coming off Stadium Drive at the moment, and the second-year head coach Mike Norvell knows it.

Norvell says he’s pleased with offseason conditioning and the install the NCAA has let them do over the last couple of weeks, but spring is a whole different ballgame for his young squad.

“Are we a finished product after two months? No, there’s going to be adversity that’s going to show up here come Tuesday out on the practice field, competition, guys going offense vs. defense, guys in position battles and their own units, how they respond to that, how the approach that are going to be experiences that we’re going to have to build upon but their mindset has been really good,” Norvell said.

FSU opens spring camp on Tuesday.

