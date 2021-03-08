Faith, city leaders hold day of fasting, prayer for Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of local faith leaders spent over 12 hours in a day of praying and fasting for the city of Tallahassee.

The event ran from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday.

Pastor Judy Mandrell with Life Changers Church of God, who organized the event, says they want people to see there is more love than hate in the community. During Sunday night’s opening prayer on Facebook, she says almost 3,000 were on the page.

The group dedicated each hour to a different prayer focus: From health to prayer against violence to government leaders and community needs, like homelessness and equality.

Several local leaders participated in the noon virtual prayer. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil were among them.

In all, more than 90 faith leaders agreed to join the efforts.

Dr. Mandrell says that shows how much it’s needed.

“There is unity, there is love, there is peace in this city,” Dr. Mandrell said. “But people have to be intentional about doing it. This has been an intentional planning.”

She says there are a lot of things to pray for in the city and they hope this is just the beginning of a larger unifying effort among different faith and community leadership.

The final prayer Monday, set for 6 p.m., will be streamed live on Facebook.

