Faith, city leaders hold day of fasting, prayer for Tallahassee

Dozens of local faith leaders spent over 12 hours in a day of praying and fasting for the city...
Dozens of local faith leaders spent over 12 hours in a day of praying and fasting for the city of Tallahassee.
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of local faith leaders spent over 12 hours in a day of praying and fasting for the city of Tallahassee.

The event ran from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday.

Pastor Judy Mandrell with Life Changers Church of God, who organized the event, says they want people to see there is more love than hate in the community. During Sunday night’s opening prayer on Facebook, she says almost 3,000 were on the page.

Tallahassee Citywide Faith-Based Community Leaders Pre-Rally Cry Sunday March 7,2021 @ 6PM

Join the Tallahassee Citywide Faith-Based Community Leaders Pre-Rally Cry to kick-off tomorrow's Citywide Day of Prayer and Fasting.

Posted by Tallahassee Citywide Faith-Based Community Leaders on Sunday, March 7, 2021

The group dedicated each hour to a different prayer focus: From health to prayer against violence to government leaders and community needs, like homelessness and equality.

Several local leaders participated in the noon virtual prayer. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil were among them.

In all, more than 90 faith leaders agreed to join the efforts.

Dr. Mandrell says that shows how much it’s needed.

“There is unity, there is love, there is peace in this city,” Dr. Mandrell said. “But people have to be intentional about doing it. This has been an intentional planning.”

She says there are a lot of things to pray for in the city and they hope this is just the beginning of a larger unifying effort among different faith and community leadership.

The final prayer Monday, set for 6 p.m., will be streamed live on Facebook.

