FAMU announces schedule for in-person spring commencement

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has released their Spring 2021 commencement schedule.

The school announced plans to hold in-person graduations this spring earlier this month.

FAMU says all ceremonies will be held at Bragg Memorial Stadium. In the event of inclement weather, according to the school, ceremonies will be moved to the Al Lawson Center or Gaither Gymnasium.

The school is allowing each graduating student up to four guests.

The full schedule can be seen below.

Friday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m.

  • School of Allied Health Sciences
  • School of the Environment
  • College of Education

Saturday, April 24 at 9:30 a.m.

  • College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health
  • School of Business and Industry

Saturday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m.

  • College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities
  • Military Commissions

Sunday, April 26 at 9:30 a.m.

  • College of Science and Technology
  • College of Agriculture and Food Sciences
  • School of Architecture and Engineering Technology
  • School of Journalism and Graphic Communication
  • College of Engineering
  • School of Nursing

Monday, May 10 at 9 a.m.

  • College of Law

For more information, click here.

